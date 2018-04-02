Country roadshow proves a capital idea once again

RESEARCH from leading estate agent Hamptons International shows that last year more than 69,000 Londoners bought a home outside the capital — with Hertsmere, Dartford and Tandridge being among the most popular destinations for London leavers.

The purpose of Hamptons’ “country roadshow” is to satisfy this demand by showcasing a selection of fine country homes — both within the commuter belt and countryside locations — to those interested in leaving the capital.

The latest event took place on Saturday, March 10, across five key London locations in the company’s Blackheath, Battersea, Fulham, Kingston and Muswell Hill branches.

The five branches had experts on hand throughout the day offering helpful information to those contemplating the move out of London.

Many of the questions centred on the areas representing the best value for money, commuter times and the top performing schools.

For those attending the roadshow with children, the branches were fully equipped with balloons and face-painters for entertainment.

Mary Beeton, head of sales in London for Hamptons International, said: “We look forward to holding our country roadshow twice each year and are delighted that the event was once again a huge success. The opportunity for time-poor Londoners to connect with our country agents without having to actually leave the city is, for many, the first step in making their rural dream a reality.

“At Hamptons we understand what a momentous decision leaving London can be and we are glad to be on hand with not only expert advice but also with a more personal perspective of things.

“This event continues to be an absolute must for anyone harbouring hopes of swapping the city for the countryside and we would like to extend a big thank-you to everyone who came to experience the annual country roadshow for themselves.

“If you’re thinking of leaving London and would like to speak to one of Hamptons International’s experts please do not hesitate to contact your local branch.”

