Getting on the ladder won't be child's play

AS a former building society turned bank, the Halifax continues to monitor developments in the UK property market.

Based on the findings of its research into young people’s knowledge of and attitudes towards owning a home, the team at the Halifax has come up with some top tips for taking the first step to becoming a homeowner in future:

1. Go online and try out a mortgage calculator: these will help you work out how much you could borrow, how much deposit you would need and what monthly payments would be. Visit www.halifax.co.uk/

mortgages/first-time-buyers

2. Jargon bust homebuying: if you don’t know what some of the homebuying terms mean, you can find out using Halifax’s Jargon Buster website, which gives definitions as well as useful analogies at www.halifax jargonbuster.co.uk

3. What are your mortgage options? Speak to a mortgage adviser — it will give you a clearer idea of your options.

Some lenders will allow first-time buyers to borrow up to 95 per cent of the property value, or you may have someone to guarantee the mortgage.

There are videos to help explain the first steps at https://youtu.be/PzV1fULFsjw

4. Create a money plan: working out how much you will need for monthly costs will help you understand the kind of mortgage you can afford, taking into account bills and expenses. The Money Advice Service has a range of online tools and videos to help youngsters with money management, including savings and mortgage calculators to budget planners.

5. Remember to check your credit score a year before you plan to get a mortgage and keep track of it throughout the year to ensure you get the best start possible.