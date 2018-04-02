In the pink? Grade II listed cottage is the place to be

A PICTURESQUE pink Grade II listed cottage is on the market with Philip Booth Esq.

Situated within easy walking distance of Henley town centre, Magnolia Cottage is set back from the road on a private plot covering almost half an acre.

The property has been granted planning permission and listed buildings consent for a sizeable two-storey extension, which will transform it into a large five-bedroom family home featuring a fantastic new family/garden room downstairs and two additional double bedrooms upstairs.

Magnolia Cottage represents a unique little piece of historic Henley — it was built in the 17th century and listed in 1974. The house is timber-framed with a red tiled roof and an unusual and eye-catching pink exterior (which can be changed to white or any other colour) with black paintwork.

A partly-glazed timber front door leads into the entrance lobby where another glazed door opens into a charming 25-foot living room.

The living room has a huge amount of character, with exposed timber beams and a brick fireplace that surrounds a wood-burning stove. It has an attractive polished stone floor and a large bay window which floods the room with light.

It has a southerly aspect and overlooks the delightfully mature garden, which has several distinct areas of lawn and well-established shrub beds, trees and borders.

There is a study off the living room with a bay window, a fireplace and a door that leads into the garden.

The kitchen/breakfast room has a range of timber-fronted wall and base units, tiled walls and timber work surfaces. There are exposed beams in this room too, giving it a real country cottage feel, and a quarry tiled floor.

There is space here for a large dining table — the perfect spot for family meals, doing homework or just relaxing together — and there is a doorway with steps leading up to the utility room that has a sink unit and plumbing for a washing machine.

Beyond the kitchen/breakfast room is a shower room with a WC and sink.

The inner hallway contains a recess with coat hooks and a staircase that leads up to the first-floor landing where there are some useful storage cupboards.

The bedrooms are delightfully cosy and full of character. The master bedroom has a southerly aspect, exposed beams, fitted wardrobes and an en suite bathroom with a bath, WC and basin.

The second bedroom has a dual aspect, a vaulted ceiling and fitted wardrobes, and the third has a fitted wardrobe.

The planning permission allows for two more bedrooms to be added, making this accommodation ideal for a growing family.

Meanwhile, the family bathroom has a white suite comprising a bath, WC and basin, and the house benefits from oil-fired central heating to radiators.

There is an attractive brick and flint wall that divides the plot, with a gate providing access from one side to the other.

On one side of the wall is the house and garden, and on the other side there is a further area of garden, off-road parking and two garages.

Magnolia Cottage is situated in Northfield End, an attractive and highly sought-after area of Henley just beyond the end of Bell Street, at the foot of the Fair Mile and at the beginning of the Marlow Road.

Northfield End is within walking distance of the town centre, Phyllis Court and the River Thames.

It has its own village shop and is just a few minutes away from the library, Waitrose, Rupert House School and the Kenton Theatre.

Other historic buildings close to Magnolia Cottage include the Friends’ Meeting House, Easby House and Portland Cottage — several of these buildings are Grade II listed together as a group.

There is not a great deal of information available about the history of this house, making it something of an enigma, which suits its quiet, tucked away location.

Moreover, it is not entirely clear why this quaint country home is called Magnolia Cottage. A magnolia is a flower which is sometimes (but not always) pink.

Maybe the house was painted pink to match the name — or the other way around? Or maybe the name has nothing to do with flowers at all.

Whatever its background may be, it is clear that Magnolia Cottage has a rosy future ahead of it. With planning permission for a substantial extension already in place — and being situated so close to all the attractions and amenities that Henley has to offer — it represents a superb opportunity for the right buyer.

Magnolia Cottage in Northfield End, Henley, is on the market with a guide price of £1.45 million.

For more information or to arrange a viewing of the house and grounds, call Philip Booth Esq on (01491) 635343.

At a glance...

MAGNOLIA COTTAGE, NORTHFIELD END, HENLEY

• Bedrooms: three

• Bathrooms: two

• Receptions: two

• Approximate existing internal area: 2,447 sq ft / 227 sq m

• Proposed internal area: 3,316 sq ft / 308 sq m

• Other: Grade II listed detached cottage; grounds of almost 0.5 acres; two garages; planning permission to extend the house to create a five-bedroom home

Guide price: £1.45 million

Agent: Philip Booth Esq on (01491) 635343