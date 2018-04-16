Listed cottage dates back to Tudors

YOU don’t always know when you are brushing shoulders with the Tudors from the 15th and 16th centuries.

The iconic emblem of the English rose, merry games of chess and backgammon, the sorry tales of Henry VIII’s wives all date back to this period.

Every time you walk along New Street from Bell Street, past the Kenton Theatre and down towards the river in Henley, you are brushing shoulders with the Tudors.

On the right-hand side, just before Old Brewery Lane, is a small cluster of Grade II listed medieval buildings, 58 to 76 New Street, that are much the same as they were all those years ago.

Facing the street are the doors to two tiny black-and-white timbered homes called Tudor Cottage and Anne Boleyn Cottage and in between them is an alleyway.

If you walk down it you will find Elizabethan Cottage , which is on the market with Philip Booth Esq at £400,000.

Elizabethan Cottage has many period features, including exposed timber beams, but it is also perfectly equipped for modern life.

The timber front door opens in to the kitchen, which has a lovely polished stone floor and overlooks the garden. The kitchen has a Belfast sink, wooden work surfaces, hand-painted units, a Smeg electric oven, a gas hob and plumbing for a dishwasher and washing machine.

It leads to a cosy living room which has a brick fireplace, a coal-burning stove and storage cupboards.

Upstairs there are two double bedrooms, each with its own en-suite facilities — a bath, sink and toilet.

Outside there is a charming communal garden area with space for a table and chairs and a high brick wall and there are residents’ parking spaces on New Street.

This cluster of historically significant buildings is said to date back to the 15th century, with some additions from the 16th and 17th centuries.

The group — described on the Listed Buildings Register as “a very interesting mediaeval remnant” — includes Elizabethan Cottage, Anne Boleyn Cottage, Tudor Cottage, Charles I Cottage, Wolsey’s Cottage, James I Cottage, Haddon Cottage, St Joan’s Cottage and Henry VIII Cottage.

• To arrange a viewing of Elizabethan Cottage or to find out more about the property, call Philip Booth Esq estate agency on (01491) 635343.