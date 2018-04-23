Stand out from crowd by using these top tips to make it easier to sell your home this spring

YOU’VE received an accurate property valuation, perfected the listing and started to book in viewings, all that’s left to do now is prepare your home.

It’s a well-known fact that properties receive the most interest during the first two weeks, so it’s crucial that you have everything in order for these initial viewings.

Buyers are wary of properties which have sat on the market for too long and often assume there is a hidden issue which has put other prospective buyers off.

To help speed up your move, Antony Gibson, sales director at Romans estate agency, shares his top tips to sell your home this spring:

• Make the first impression count!

Despite knowing better, we are all guilty of judging a book by its cover, and properties are no exception!

The first impression buyers have of your property is likely to be based on the exterior alone.

Ensuring your property has kerb appeal is one of the most important steps in preparing to sell your home. Make sure you touch up any fading paint, tidy up the garden and remove any unsightly items from view.

• Little things make a big difference

Yes, a brand new kitchen or bathroom will appeal to prospective buyers, but it doesn’t make financial sense and will eat into the profits you make from the sale.

Unless rooms are in disrepair, we advise making smaller touches that won’t break the bank. Repainting walls, replacing doorknobs and taps are all tiny changes which will make a big difference in the eyes of prospective buyers.

• Create the illusion of more space

No home is perfect, there’s bound to be an area which you would prefer to be larger. Whether it’s the bathroom, a bedroom or the hallway, a cleverly placed mirror and some strategic lighting can give the impression that rooms are larger and make the property more appealing to prospective buyers.

• Help buyers picture themselves in your home

Avoid hosting viewings without furniture in place at all costs. Having furniture in place creates a sense of purpose for each room and helps prospective buyers to visualise themselves using that space.

Even if the property is vacant at the time of selling, we recommend investing in a few items that will clearly illustrate the purpose of each room such as a sofa, a bed and a desk if you have a study.

• Stand out from the crowd

Buyers go on many viewings so it’s important to ensure your property stands out from the crowd.

It’s amazing how the simplest of touches can make your property more memorable, from a cleverly used accent colour on a kitchen island, to a flower arrangement on the fireplace, creating a focal point will make buyers remember your home and want to come back for a second visit.

