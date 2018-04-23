Seventeen new homes for sale off Greys Road

SEVENTEEN new homes off Greys Road in Henley have been released for sale following the opening of the interior-designed show home.

Designed and built by award-winning housebuilder Oakford Homes, the homes in the Greys Mews development are well located and within walking distance of the centre of town.

Oakford Homes director Sebastian Kemp said: “We are delighted to be back once again in Henley, having previously developed Trinity Mews locally. It’s such an iconic market town in what must be the perfect riverside setting.

“Our latest development at Greys Mews, which comprises houses and apartments, has been designed to reflect its location as well as the needs of modern living by incorporating plenty of natural light and open-plan living spaces.

“We’ve also taken care to include a high specification so the homes will be ready for their new owners to move straight into and enjoy, whether they are downsizing for a high-quality low-maintenance new home or they’re moving to Henley to take full advantage of everything the area has to offer all year-round — or both.”

Each of the 12 new three- and four-bedroom houses will benefit from the excellent specification for which Oakford Homes has become known. Contemporary kitchens will feature stone worktops as well as Smeg appliances including a combination microwave and dishwasher, while vanity suites are fitted to all bathrooms.

Prices for the houses are from £650,000 while the five one- and two-bedroom apartments will be available on a shared ownership basis from £217,500. Details of the shared ownership scheme and conditions for the apartments are available from Oakford Homes or at the Greys Mews show home.

Each property also comes with the peace of mind of a 10-year premier guarantee warranty and an allocated car parking space within the courtyard setting.

Savills have been appointed to market the new homes at Greys Mews, which are scheduled to be completed and ready to move in to next month.

For more information or to arrange a viewing, call Savills on 01865 269010 or email greysmews@oakfordhomes.co.uk