Trees in pots bolster kerb appeal

SUMMER is well on its way, Henley is warming up and its residents seem to be frowning less and smiling more.

The spring flowers are making an appearance and the trees and gardens are reclaiming some of the colour that winter took away.

The housing market always picks up in the springtime, so there are plenty of houses to view now and many more are getting ready to come on the market in the coming weeks and months.

First impressions matter a great deal when you are selling your house — what your home looks like on the outside says something about what it is like on the inside.

Improving your home’s “kerb appeal” can quickly help fill up your diary with viewings, even if you simply mow the lawn, weed the flowerbeds and tidy up around the front door.

So if you are selling this spring — traditionally one of the busiest times for the housing market — the quickest and easiest way to make a good first impression is with foliage at the front of your property.

Pots or hanging baskets filled with spring flowers add instant colour and make a home look instantly friendly.

A tree in a pot on each side of the front door creates a pleasing symmetry and a welcoming feel, and nicely balanced window boxes can brighten up the façade of any house.

Climber plants such as wisteria and jasmine can add a romantic touch, and shrubs and bushes can take a garden from boring to gorgeous in one day’s planting.

Other ideas for improving the kerb appeal of your home include giving it a thorough clean, painting the front door or walls, installing outdoor lighting in the porch or garden, putting in a new letterbox, or replacing the house number with a smart new one.

Anthony Gibson, sales director of Romans in Hart Street, said: “Despite knowing better, we are all guilty of judging a book by its cover and properties are no exception! The first impression buyers have of your property is likely to be based on the exterior alone. Ensuring your property has kerb appeal is one of the most important steps in preparing to sell your home. Make sure you touch up any fading paint, tidy up the garden and remove any unsightly items from view.”

n A seven-strong team from Romans is walking from the firm’s Reading office to its new premises in Bath this weekend. Their sponsored effort is to raise funds for charities the Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice, Daisy’s Dream and Sue Ryder.