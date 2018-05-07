Grand Designs show going live at the ExCel

GRAND Designs Live returns to London this weekend to help and inspire people who are planning home improvements, renovations, new builds or extensions.

The event, which runs from tomorrow (Saturday) to Sunday, May 13, at the ExCeL Centre at Royal Victoria Dock in East London, will be presented by Kevin McCloud of the popular TV series Grand Designs.

Grand Designs Live is predominantly a large exhibition organised into six project zones: Build, Gardens, Interiors, Kitchens and Bathrooms, Technology and Design Arcade.

In addition, there is a timetable of talks, seminars and debates in the Grand Theatre — 30-minute consultations where you can get expert advice on your own drawings and budgets, and a number of interior room sets to visit and take inspiration from.

Anglian Home Improvements is sponsoring the event and will be on hand to showcase a range of home improvement products and design innovations.

They will offer professional advice and guidance about how to create a more energy-efficient home with bespoke new windows, doors, porches, conservatories and orangeries.

Caroline Mills, head of marketing communications for Anglian Home Improvements, said: “With summer fast approaching, now is the time for people in and near Reading to get their home transformation projects underway and to make on-trend upgrades.

“Anglian has an extensive range of high quality ‘Made in Britain’ products, which we will be demonstrating on-stand at Grand Designs Live and we are looking forward to helping the house-proud and style-conscious make their house an Anglian home.

“Everyone who visits the Anglian stand will also have the opportunity to enter free prize draw. And with £1,000 up for grabs, one lucky winner will be getting a helping hand to personalise their property.”

For more information on Grand Designs Live, including handy online resources such as a mortgage and build cost calculator, visit www.granddesignslive.com

To browse Anglian Home Improvements’ product range, visit the firm online at www.anglianhome.co.uk