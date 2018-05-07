Location’s ideal to keep your commute on track

THE Elizabeth line, more commonly known as Crossrail, is the new high-speed railway line running from Reading straight through the middle of London and out the other side.

Having been under construction for almost a decade, the £14.8billion project is now around 90 per cent complete.

The railway is more than 73 miles long, with 26 miles stretching through newly-dug tunnels under the city of London.

Some train services have already begun and the railway line is expected to be fully operational — whizzing 200 million passengers into, out of and around the capital every day — by the end of 2019.

Twyford is on the Elizabeth line and, once train services from the town have started, home owners are likely to benefit from a thriving property market and strong demand for homes from London-bound commuters.

This is because residents will be able to sit on a train in Twyford and travel directly — with no changes — to the shops at Bond Street in 48 minutes, the buzzing east London hub of Liverpool Street in 55 minutes, and the skyscrapers of Canary Wharf in 62 minutes.

For someone planning to buy residential property in the Henley area this year, a house in or near Twyford looks like a very attractive option. One such house is on the market with Davis Tate at a guide price of £725,000.

Number 33 East Park Farm Drive is a lovely five-bedroom family home in Charvil — an easy five-minute drive, 10-minute cycle or 30-minute walk from Twyford railway station.

This comfortable family residence is set within the smart and sought-after East Park Farm development between the villages of Twyford and Sonning, and within easy reach of Henley and Reading.

The rooms are arranged over three floors, in a layout that is ideal for modern family life.

The front door opens into a central hallway. From here you can access the stairs, the eat-in kitchen, the dining room — which could be used as a playroom or family room — and the sitting room.

There is a cloakroom off the hallway that has been completely renovated with contemporary fittings, tiles on the walls and floor, a wall-hung toilet and a Roca vanity basin unit.

The spacious sitting room has bright white walls, wooden floors and a fireplace. It leads to an attractive conservatory which opens on to an outside decking area in the garden where the family can sit and eat outside when the weather is warm.

The recently-renovated kitchen features silestone worktops, a Bosch hob and integrated dishwasher, a Caple extraction hood and a wine cooler. There is a convenient utility room off the kitchen that has been finished to the same specification.

The four bedrooms upstairs on the first floor all open on to a central landing, and the largest has an en suite bathroom.

The family bathroom on this floor has been renovated in a similar way to the cloakroom and also boasts luxury heated towel rails.

Up on the second floor is a delightful loft conversion that has been turned into a private master bedroom suite with Velux windows that flood the room with natural daylight.

This bedroom has an en suite that has all the comforts of a top-notch bathroom — underfloor heating, a jacuzzi bath and a therapy shower to soothe you after a busy day.

Number 33 East Park Farm Drive has a good-sized enclosed garden with storage sheds, offering plenty of space for playing, entertaining friends and family, gardening or simply relaxing on the deck.

At the front there is a detached garage with loft storage and plenty of room on the driveway to park two cars.

The property has been granted planning permission, the date of which has now lapsed, for a single storey extension at the rear. So, there is the potential to extend, subject to a new planning application being submitted and approved.

The house is within easy walking distance of a new primary school, nearby parks and walks in the countryside.

This delightful five-bedroom home is perfect for a family who want to live in a peaceful neighbourhood close to Twyford, Henley, Reading and Sonning, in a great location that will soon enjoy even faster rail links into London.

For more information or to arrange a viewing, call the Twyford branch of Davis Tate on 0118 934 4433.

At a glance...

33 EAST PARK FARM DRIVE, CHARVIL, NEAR TWYFORD

• Bedrooms: five

• Bathrooms: three (two of which are en-suite)

• Receptions: two (plus conservatory)

• Approximate area: 1,752 sq ft / 162.8 sq m

• Benefits from: Proximity to Twyford railway station, which is on the high-speed Elizabeth line into and across London

Guide price: £725,000

Agent: Davis Tate in Twyford on 0118 934 4433