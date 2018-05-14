Open houses day is chance to compare ‘like for like’

SAVILLS estate agents is hosting an “open houses” event tomorrow (Saturday).

Running from 10am to 4pm, the day will see properties across the local area opening their doors to registered Savills buyers.

Both the firm’s Henley and Marlow offices are taking part in the event.

Stephen Christie-Miller, head of Savills Henley, said: “Open houses events provide an opportunity to view multiple properties, often with the owner present.

“From the agent and owner’s perspective, these events are a chance to create a buzz around a property and maximise the likelihood of a sale.

“From the buyer’s point of view, they make for a more relaxed, often more thorough, viewing and give the opportunity to compare notes with fellow viewers, who may ask questions you hadn’t thought of.

“The Savills open houses event will also provide the opportunity for buyers to view multiple properties within a close proximity in one day, making it easier to compare like for like while the houses are still fresh in the viewer’s mind.

“In Sonning, for example, there are around five properties taking part in the Open Houses day, meaning potential buyers can view numerous properties in just one afternoon.”

One of the properties taking part is the Pheasantry at Pishill, which is on the market at £1,825,000.

The Pheasantry is believed to date from 1840, with handsome red brick elevations under a clay tiled roof. The accommodation is well appointed with high quality fixtures and fittings throughout.

A £395,000 home at 10 High Street in Nettlebed will also be open for viewings. This is a charming two-bedroom cottage that has been fully refurbished by the current owner.

For more information and to register to view properties on the day, visit www.savills.co.uk/

openhouses or call Savills’ Henley branch on (01491) 843000.