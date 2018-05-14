One of Henley's quiet giants is on the market

BEING a private no-through road, Norman Avenue is one of Henley’s best-kept secrets.

It is located in the centre of town but hidden away from view — it runs alongside the Christ Church Centre, and between the junction of Reading Road and Station Road and the gates of Trinity CE Primary School.

A peaceful gravel road lined with trees and hedges, Norman Avenue is home to nine enormous three-storey Victorian houses — a row of quiet giants hiding from the hustle and bustle of Henley like a cartoon elephant hiding under a chair.

One of these quiet giants is on the market with Peers and Hilton estate agents at a guide price of £2.2million.

Built in the 1890s, number 4 Norman Avenue is a unique period home with lots of interesting architectural features and a large back garden.

This immaculately presented six-bedroom property has recently undergone a major interior renovation — it has high ceilings and elegant white window blinds throughout.

The house oozes character and charm and is decorated in soft pastel colours with great attention to detail.

The front door opens into a spacious entrance hall with a tiled floor. It leads on to two large reception rooms — a lovely sitting room at the front with a wide bay window, and a family/games room at the back.

These two reception rooms are separated by double doors so that they can be opened up into one large living space. They both feature ornate fireplaces and solid oak flooring.

There are French doors leading out from the family/games room to a terrace in the back garden.

In the middle of the house is an impressive open-plan kitchen which leads on to a breakfast/dining room at the back. This triple-aspect room is lovely and light and looks out over the garden.

The ground floor has a guest cloakroom off the kitchen, and a garage. There is also a set of steps from the entrance hall that lead down to a cinema room in the cellar.

The first-floor accommodation comprises a sumptuous master bedroom and two more bedrooms.

There is a stunning family bathroom on this floor, decorated in white and grey with luxurious fixtures and fittings and a sparkly chandelier over the free-standing bath.

On the top floor there are three further bedrooms and another bathroom decorated to the same high specification.

The gardens and grounds are walled with a gravel driveway, a tiled path and grass at the front. The large back garden is mainly laid to lawn with a terrace.

The quiet giants on Norman Avenue come on the housing market only very rarely, making this a unique opportunity to own a period property on one of Henley’s most impressive residential roads.

For more information or to arrange a viewing, call Peers and Hilton on (01491) 411066.

At a glance...

4 NORMAN AVENUE, HENLEY

Bedrooms: six

Bathrooms: three

Receptions: two

Location: a quiet private no-through road in the centre of Henley

Approximate area: 2,865 sq ft / 266 sq m

Guide price: £2.2 million

Agent: Peers and Hilton on (01491) 411066