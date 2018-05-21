Your DNA may be key to household harmony

FINDING the right mix of housemates is essential in creating a happy flatshare.

However, it can be challenging for tenants to find the perfect blend of personalities that truly “click” with one another.

But the process may become much easier with the news that leading flat and houseshare site SpareRoom is pioneering the use of DNA personality testing in housemate matchmaking, paving the way for the world’s first DNA-matched houseshares.

SpareRoom’s DNA Housemate Matchmaking service has been made possible by building on technology designed by Swiss-based Karmagenes who launched a self-testing kit that offers analysis of an individual’s character based on their DNA profile.

The genetic analysis is built on scientific findings showing that up to 60 per cent of our personality is influenced by DNA, with the rest being affected by environmental factors.

By trialling the use of a DNA testing kit to reveal not only how DNA determines personality, but also the types of character traits a person is best suited to living with, SpareRoom is giving people the chance to find their perfect harmonious houseshare — with nothing more than a swab of saliva and a quick psychometric questionnaire.

The DNA Housemate Matchmaking Kit, which has been created in partnership with Karmagenes, uses an algorithm that matches specific DNA characteristics to personality traits.

Recipients of the kit simply provide a saliva swab and then take an online psychometric test. In return, they’re provided with a detailed report about their personality and how their genetics influence it — looking at 14 characteristics, including spontaneity, optimism, stress tolerance, risk-taking, self-awareness and confidence.

From a chatty extrovert with high confidence finding they’re suited to living with a more relaxed introvert, to an indecisive thinker seeking out a risk-taker who’ll encourage them to shop around for the best deal on energy suppliers, the purpose of matching by genetics is to reveal complementary personality traits and increase the likelihood of a harmonious group living environment.

SpareRoom spokesman Matt Hutchinson said: “Although flatsharing can be an amazing experience, it depends on getting the balance of people right. We want to help our users have the happiest experiences of sharing they possibly can, so we’re trialling DNA kits to see if we can bring a little science to bear on the process. There’s no such thing as the perfect flatshare but understanding a little more about yourself and knowing how to pick your flatmates to match your personality will help you find the perfect balance for you.”

SpareRoom is conducting a trial of the DNA Housemate Matchmaking kits. Prospective housemates can register their interest in receiving a kit by visiting the SpareRoom Facebook page.

For more information, visit www.spareroom.com

Kyriakos Kokkoris, CEO and Co-Founder of Karmagenes added: “Our genetic make-up influences who we are as people and can have a real impact in shaping our behaviour. Karmagenes’ insights help people understand themselves better and allow them to apply the findings to their daily lives, in this case helping to find the ideal housemates to live with. Together with environmental factors, behavioural genetics show that personality traits are indeed influenced by our DNA, making SpareRoom’s DNA Housemate Matchmaking kit a useful and meaningful social tool. We’re excited at its potential to transform group living environments and even pave the way for the first house share where all the housemates have been matched by genetics.”