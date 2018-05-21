Five bedrooms and all mod cons

ON Wyfold Lane, a quiet country road surrounded by trees and fields, there is a newly constructed five-bedroom home called Bramley House on the market with Knight Frank at £1,525,000.

Wyfold Lane is on the southern edge of the Chiltern Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) in Peppard Common, a pretty rural area rich in woodland and grassy spaces.

If you drive around this part of South Oxfordshire to the west of Henley, you will understand why only the locals have any clue about how all the tiny villages here fit together.

You have to pass through Rotherfield Greys and Greys Green to get to Peppard Common, which is just north of Sonning Common, Gallowstree Common and Cane End and slightly south of Wyfold, Checkendon and Stoke Row.

But don’t worry if you get lost on the leafy lanes because there are some excellent pubs nearby where you can stop and study the map over a nice cold beer — the Maltsters Arms, the Greyhound, the Crooked Billet, the Butcher’s Arms, the Unicorn, the Highwayman, the Cherry Tree and a few more besides.

Bramley House is a delightful family home designed and built with high quality fixtures, fittings and furnishings throughout.

There is underfloor heating, LED lighting, a security system and Duravit and Hansgrohe sanitary ware and fittings.

In the beautifully light and open kitchen there are Siemens multi-function ovens and a microwave, a dishwasher and induction hob, a central island and a dining area that opens out on to a large terrace and the garden — perfect for al fresco dining or entertaining. There is a sitting room and a study downstairs, as well as a cloakroom and utility room. The house benefits from ceramic and porcelain tiling from Porcelanosa and Minoli and quartz worktops.

There is plenty of storage space in Bramley House, well-proportioned rooms, engineered oak flooring throughout the ground floor and carpets upstairs.

The first-floor accommodation boasts a stunning master bedroom with skylights, a fabulous range of built-in wardrobes and a luxurious en suite bathroom.

The guest suite also has an en suite bathroom and there are three additional bedrooms upstairs, a family bathroom and a large linen cupboard.

A Knight Frank spokesman said: “The property is situated in a peaceful position in Peppard Common, enjoying the best of both worlds with an idyllic country location yet close to Henley and Reading with their many amenities, and with the mainline rail station providing fast commuter links to London — with Crossrail due to arrive in 2019.

“Well-sized rooms with excellent proportions give the house an extremely light and spacious feel. The garden to the rear is mainly lawn with established apple trees, and the deep terrace has external lighting. To the front is a double garage with loft storage above and the gravel driveway provides parking for several vehicles.”

For more information on Bramley House or to or to arrange a viewing, call Knight Frank on (01491) 844904.

BRAMLEY HOUSE, WYFOLD LANE, PEPPARD COMMON

• Bedrooms: five

• Bathrooms: three

• Receptions: three

• Approximate area: 3,042 sq ft / 283 sq m

Guide price: £1.525 million

Agent: Knight Frank on (01491) 844904