Listed cottage offers food for thought

A FEW miles north of Henley, in the pretty rural hamlet of Stonor, there is a Grade II listed property on the market with Ballards at £550,000.

Forge Cottage is just a hop, skip and a jump away from the grounds of Stonor Park. Here you will find the Stonor Food Festival — a new event taking place over the weekend of June 16 and 17 between 10am and 4pm.

Home to the Stonor family, as it has been for the last 850 years, Stonor Park is a beautiful country estate with an impressive art collection and an ancient chapel.

There is a children’s play area in the Wonder Woods, three gardens to explore, and lush green parkland that is home to fallow deer, rabbits, badgers and a busy bird population.

Food writer and television presenter Mary Berry, 83, who lives in Henley, will be headlining the Stonor Food Festival in its inaugural year.

She will be joined in the festival kitchen by Great British Bake Off finalist Steven Carter-Bailey, the “Lunchbox Doctor” Jenny Tschiesche, and a number of other food experts and enthusiasts.

The festival is being run by Fantastic British Food Festivals and will feature cooking demonstrations and food stalls selling local and specialist produce, along with talks, book signings and a variety of food and drink to try.

I am confident that no such social and culinary delights were on offer when Forge Cottage was built nearby, many moons ago.

The house is Grade II listed as part of a cluster of three historic houses: Forge Cottage, the Old Forge and the Old Post Office.

This row of quirky character homes, with their gabled dormers and timber frames, was built in several stages between the 17th and 20th centuries.

Forge Cottage has been recently refurbished and is well fitted out for modern living, although it has retained many of its quaint original features.

The cottage’s most jaw-dropping feature is its long back garden, complete with well-stocked flower beds, mature shrubs, fruit trees and some spectacular views across the Stonor Valley.

The garden has a pretty paved patio area close to the house, a sloped lawn bordered with fences and hedges, and a timber summerhouse at the top.

Forge Cottage’s solid wood front door opens into an entrance hall. This leads to the living room, which has exposed timber beams, the original quarry tiled floor and an open fireplace with a wood burner.

At the back of the house is a spacious kitchen/dining room that has been fully fitted with built-in appliances and opens up through a double door into the garden. There is a bathroom on the ground floor, and a separate shower. Up on the first floor there is an interesting arrangement — the two double bedrooms are accessed by two separate staircases, one that leads up from the kitchen area and one from the living room, although they are linked together by a doorway. Each of the bedrooms also has its own en suite cloakroom and fitted wardrobe. At the front of the house there is a small walled garden and a single garage. The village of Stonor in the Chiltern Hills is a delightful location, close to Henley and with easy access by road to Oxford, Reading and London.

For more information about Forge Cottage, call Ballards on (01491) 411055.

At a glance...

FORGE COTTAGE, STONOR

Bedrooms: two, with en suite cloakrooms and separate staircases

Bathrooms: one

Receptions: one

Gross internal area: 1,028 sq ft / 95.5 sq m

Guide price: £550,000

Agent: Ballards on (01491) 411055