House to rent offers more ‘Bang Bang’ for your buck

EVER get the feeling you’re living in your own movie? If you lived in the following property, it would be hard not to.

Kiln Barn, a five-bedroom detached family home set in Russells Water — a location which featured in the classic 1968 film Chitty Chitty Bang Bang — has been brought to the rental market through Savills Henley for £3,750 per month (additional fees apply).

Kiln Barn is situated in Russells Water, just a few miles north of Henley, overlooking the duck pond that featured in one of the film’s most famous scenes.

This was when the character Truly Scrumptious, played by Sally Ann Howes, is run off the road by Caractacus Potts and drives straight into the water.

Today, Kiln Barn is a beautifully presented family home benefitting from five bedrooms, five reception rooms, four bathrooms and a spacious garden to the rear.

The house has been designed to create light and space throughout and is available to rent on a long-term basis, unfurnished.

Inside, a large entrance hall leads to the living space beyond. The living room is an excellent size and has wood flooring and a beautiful Inglenook fireplace. There are French doors to the garden.

There is a separate dining room leading to the kitchen with an open-plan breakfast room. The kitchen is fully fitted and has a separate utility room.

There is a further study, a guest bedroom with an en suite and a further reception room ideal as a snug or cinema room with a wood burner.

On the first floor there is a master bedroom suite with a bathroom, WC, wardrobes and dressing area. There are two further double bedrooms (one with en suite WC), both with fitted wardrobes, a family bathroom and some storage.

Outside there is a large garden, maintained by a gardener, a double garage and a gated driveway.

Alex Lee, head of lettings at Savills Henley, said: “Kiln Barn is one of the best rental properties the area has to offer. Situated in a semi-rural location, tenants can enjoy the peace and green surrounds of Russells Water, while also being able to take advantage of the nearby schools and the shops and restaurants of Henley. The situation of the house in this famous location definitely adds an element of interest and it’s a fun anecdote to tell your friends and guests.”

For more information or to arrange a viewing, call Savills Henley on (01491) 843000.

At a glance...

KILN BARN, RUSSELLS WATER, HENLEY

• Bedrooms: five

• Bathrooms: four

• Receptions: five

• Space: 3133 sq ft / 291.07 sq m

• Other: garage and gated drive, maintained gardens, good transport links to M40 and M4, surrounded by open countryside for walking, riding and cycling

Guide price: £3,750 pcm (monthly fees apply)

Agents: Savills Henley on (01491) 843000