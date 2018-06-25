Country house is on market for first time in 30 years

A UNIQUE country house has come on the open market for the first time in more than 30 years and is available through Ballards estate agency at a guide price of £1.3million.

Hill Barn is in the small village of Ipsden, in the Chiltern Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, conveniently located between Oxford and Reading and close to Wallingford and Henley.

The main three-bedroom house is spread out all on one level, in the shape of a T.

At almost 43 feet in length, the enormous living room is an amazing open space with vaulted ceilings, exposed wooden beams, a traditional country-cottage style of décor, windows on three sides and double doors on two.

This magnificent room is big enough to have a comfortable living room at one end, a separate seating area in the middle and a dining room at the other end that leads to the kitchen.

The kitchen also has a vaulted and beamed ceiling with skylights and a door to a vestibule that leads out to the driveway.

The three bedrooms are arranged in a row and are accessed from a long inner hallway. They all have en suite facilities and patio doors that lead out to the terrace and gardens.

The master bedroom is at the far end of the row and has its own dressing room, which could potentially be used as a fourth bedroom.

The plot covers almost half an acre and there appears to be an enormous amount of potential for an extension or redevelopment — subject to the usual planning permission rules of course.

Hill Barn also benefits from a separate building that can be used as an office or games room, and a garage with a store room and a greenhouse on its side.

There is a gated gravel driveway and a delightful garden laid out on different levels with flowerbeds, a pond and lots of places to sit in a garden chair and soak up the sun.

The views of the countryside from this house are simply breathtaking — it is in a very rural location and there are rolling green hills and trees for miles around.

The population of Ipsden is small but the community is well-served by its own pub, a shop, a post office, a village hall and church, a day nursery that offers a school holiday club and a village cricket club.

Ipsden is also home to Braziers Park, a Grade II listed architectural treasure with beautiful gardens.

This old manor house serves as a community college and offers retreats and courses in all sorts of fascinating topics from yoga to spiritual healing, screenwriting and mindfulness.

For more information on Hill Barn or to arrange a viewing, call Ballards on (01491) 411055.

Alternatively, visit the firm online at www.ballards-uk.com

At a glance...

HILL BARN, IPSDEN, WALLINGFORD

• Bedrooms: three, all with en suite facilities and patio doors

• Receptions: one, with a separate office, garage and store room

• Space: 2,784 sq ft / 258.61 sq m

Guide price: £1,300,000

Agent: Ballards on (01491) 411055