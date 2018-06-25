Shops are right on hilltop development’s doorstep

GREYS Mews is a new housing development on Greys Road, where the hill flattens out at the junction of King James Way and Wootton Road.

In an area that has been affectionately known by several generations of locals as the “top shops”, the development has created an impressive collection of 17 new homes, including 12 houses and five apartments.

Around 45 per cent of them have already been reserved by buyers, and two are already occupied. It is expected that the development will be fully completed during the summer months.

The remaining houses are on the market priced from £650,000 to £785,000 and the remaining apartment is offered on a shared ownership basis for £225,000.

Shared ownership is a government scheme that helps people to get on the property ladder, without paying for or taking out a mortgage for the full value of a property. The buyer instead buys a 25 to 75 per cent share, with an option to buy more later.

Rent on the un-owned share of the property is then paid to the local housing association administering the scheme.

To be eligible to buy a property through shared ownership, the combined household income of the applicant must be less than £80,000 per year outside London, or £90,000 in London.

The applicant must be either a first-time buyer, someone who used to own a home but can no longer afford to, or someone who already owns part of a property through the shared ownership scheme and wants to move.

The five apartments being offered under the shared ownership scheme at Greys Mews, numbers 13 to 17, are in Stonor House. There is a one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartment on the ground floor, and the same on the first floor.

Apartment number 16 has a guide price of £375,000, with 60 per cent being offered for sale under shared ownership at £225,000.

The top floor of Stonor House is occupied by one lovely large two-bedroom apartment with ample storage space, good views and some vaulted ceilings and Velux windows which give it character and plenty of light.

The three- and four-bedroom houses numbered one to six are on the left of the small road running behind the top shops. There are also six three-bedroom houses facing out on to Greys Road, numbered seven to 12.

One of the three-bedroom houses, the Remenham design, has a living room, a family/dining room, the kitchen and a cloakroom on the ground floor. There is a master bedroom suite, a family bathroom and two further bedrooms (one en suite) upstairs.

Another, the Fawley, has a kitchen-breakfast room and a living/family/dining room, along with a cloakroom and an en suite bedroom on the ground floor. Upstairs there are two more en suite bedrooms.

The Wyfold, the Hambleden and Nickalls designs are all three-bedroom houses too, but they are arranged over three floors with a large master bedroom suite occupying the entire top floor.

The four-bedroom town houses, the Jubilee design, are also arranged over three floors. They have a living/dining room, a kitchen-breakfast room and a cloakroom on the ground floor, three bedrooms (one en suite) and a family bathroom on the middle floor and a spacious master bedroom suite on the top floor.

The new homes at Greys Mews have been designed and built by Buckinghamshire developer Oakford Homes.

Director Sebastian Kemp said: “We are very proud of these homes at Greys Mews, especially as they all incorporate plenty of natural light and open-plan living space. The interior design highlights these advantages as well as reflecting this terrific setting of Henley, being both smart and stylish. We’re delighted with the overall impact and it has been very well received by our early visitors.”

All the homes have separate laundry areas and contemporary kitchens featuring soft-close cabinet doors and Smeg appliances, including combination microwaves, fridge-freezers and dishwashers.

There are TV and BT points in all the homes, with a combination of down-lighting and pendant light fittings.

The houses have low-level PIR night lights in the bathrooms that are activated by a sensor and come on when you walk in the room — a neat feature that has also been provided outside every apartment.

The floors are tiled and carpeted and the rooms are elegantly decorated in soft greys and white.

The homes all have gas-fired central heating and thermostatically controlled radiators, and PVCu double-glazed windows. Roca sanitaryware has been fitted in the bathrooms, with Hansgrohe fittings and Minoli tiles.

All of the houses will have nice neat back gardens with a lawn and bike store, and there are allocated parking spaces for all 17 properties.

For more information or to view Greys Mews, call Savills on 01865 269010

At a glance...

GREYS MEWS, GREYS ROAD, HENLEY

Several of these properties are now under offer — please discuss the latest availability and details of the apartments’ shared ownership scheme with the agent. The show home and marketing suite at Greys Mews are open daily from 10am to 5pm.

Bedrooms: one to four

Guide prices: £225,000 (shared ownership) to £785,000 (full value)

Agent: Savills on 01865 269010