Homes offer best of both worlds

GORING and Streatley are two chocolate box-pretty villages on the banks of the Thames, just to the west of Henley, at the bottom of South Oxfordshire and close to the Berkshire border.

They are becoming increasingly popular with families who want to combine the calm tranquillity of the countryside with quick and easy access to London.

The area around Goring and Streatley has recently benefited from some robust property price growth — in quiet anticipation of the arrival of Crossrail, also known as the Elizabeth Line, in 2019.

The Elizabeth Line’s most westerly point is going to be Reading Station, a short hop by train, bus or car for the residents of Goring and Streatley and the surrounding countryside.

Once Crossrail is up and running, they will be able to sit on a train in Reading and go all the way through to the other side of London without leaving their seats.

The journey time direct to Liverpool Street will be just 61 minutes — or 68 minutes to Canary Wharf — with no need to change trains at Paddington or use the underground.

Goring and Streatley are next to each other but on different sides of the Thames. The B4009 road crosses the river and connects the two villages with a bridge, and they have a shared railway station on the Goring side.

Residents and visitors enjoy some excellent dining and people watching in the restaurants and cafés. There is a buzzing riverside community and lots of lovely boutique shops.

Situated on the edge of the Chiltern Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, there are several established walking trails that start in Goring and Streatley — the Thames Path, the National Trust meadow Lardon Chase, and a five-mile stroll through the orchid-rich grasslands of Hartslock Nature Reserve.

On the market with Warmingham & Co is Kilnwood House — a fabulous family home that will appeal to London buyers tempted by all the delights this area has to offer.

It is nestled in a peaceful spot at Kiln Corner in Upper Basildon, just a short distance to the north of Goring and Streatley railway station that will connect to Crossrail at Reading.

With a guide price of £1,850,000, Kilnwood House was designed and built just 10 years ago and has some striking architectural features both inside and out.

The house is presented to a very high standard and has two spacious bedroom suites, three further bedrooms, six reception rooms and a galleried and vaulted reception hall.

The large kitchen-breakfast room boasts a gorgeous Mark Wilkinson National Trust fitted kitchen and Aga, and the family room has oak bi-fold doors that open out to the sun terrace and garden.

Kilnwood House is set in professionally landscaped gardens and grounds of approximately 0.85 of an acre. It has a double garage, a boot room, an outside workshop and a kitchen garden.

Just to the south of Goring and Streatley is Ferry Lane Barn, another fine example of a wonderful family home that has all the benefits of country living combined with quick and easy access to London.

The house is situated in the tiny rural parish of South Stoke and is on the market with a guide price of £1,495,000.

Set in mature, gated and part-walled gardens, Ferry Lane Barn has a contemporary feel with traditional features such as exposed beams in many of its high vaulted ceilings.

The galleried hallway and landing are immensely grand. The ground floor reception rooms feature a large number of bi-fold doors that look out to the stone terrace and let the natural daylight flood in.

The house has a flexible layout with three reception rooms, two en suite bedrooms, two additional bedrooms, two further bathrooms, a separate gym and store room building and a three-car garage.

Warmingham & Co is an independent property consultancy based in High Street, Goring, specialising in village, country and riverside properties. They offer a wide variety of homes across the area to suit all budgets, in both sales and lettings.

On the Goring side, for example, there are two four-bedroom period homes on Springhill Road, each occupying a plot of around a quarter of an acre.

Sheppey Cottage dates back to the Victorian era and has solid oak floors downstairs and bay windows that give the rooms plenty of character and let in floods of light. It is on the market with Warmingham with a guide price of £995,000.

Riseholme is an Edwardian property believed to have been built in 1903. It has been given a modern open-plan layout and a spectacular garden laid out on several levels, with an orchard and a paved patio courtyard with brick and flint walls. The guide price is £965,000.

Over the bridge in Streatley is Betteridge House, a charming three-storey five-bedroom house also from the 1900s that is located next to National Trust land and enjoys spectacular views of the countryside. The guide price of Betteridge House is £1,000,000.

The Cottage, also in Streatley, is a Grade II listed property in private gated grounds. It is believed to be around 300 years old and has a guide price of £945,000. It has immense character and benefits from a delightful Amdega conservatory in a sheltered and sunny south-facing spot.

For more information on any of these properties, or to arrange a viewing, call Warmingham & Co on (01491) 874144.

At a glance...

KILNWOOD HOUSE, KILN CORNER, UPPER BASILDON

• Bedrooms: five

• Bathrooms: three

• Receptions: six

• Space: 4,038 sq ft / 375 sq m

Guide price: £1,850,000

Agent: Warmingham & Co on (01491) 874144

FERRY LANE BARN, SOUTH STOKE

• Bedrooms: five

• Bathrooms: four

• Receptions: five

• Space: 4,442 sq ft / 413 sq m

Guide price: £1,495,000

Agents: Warmingham & Co on (01491) 874144. Joint sole selling agents with Savills Henley on (01491) 843000