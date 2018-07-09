House near university coming up for auction

THE next Romans property auction at Reading’s Green Park Conference Centre will take place at 1.30pm on Wednesday, July 25.

Properties in the sale are located across a wide area across the south and south east of England, from Oxfordshire to the coast.

Among those closer to home is a three-bedroom semi-detached house on Crescent Road, in the university area of Reading.

A Thirties-built property in need of refurbishment, it has a starting guide price of £385,000.

Also up for the bidding is a four-bedroom, four-storey terraced Victorian town house in William Street, Reading. It is close to the town centre, requires some attention and has a starting guide price of £270,000.

For more information and to view the properties listed in the sale, visit www.romans.co.uk/auctions

Alternatively, call Romans on 033 3920 6289.