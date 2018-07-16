Townhouse a stone's throw from Market Place

WEST Street is a quirky little one-way road that runs parallel to Gravel Hill and connects Hop Gardens to Kings Road.

Although it is in the centre of town, it is a relatively quiet location because it is somewhat hidden away from the traffic and the general hubbub of the Market Place, which is just a stone’s throw away.

A walk up the gently sloping West Street takes you past the Queen Victoria pub on the left and the fire station, which is home to a fire engine and an on-call brigade of firefighters dotted around the town.

The Row Barge is also on the left. A firm favourite with many of Henley’s locals, this 16th century pub serves home-cooked meals including Sunday roasts, has a heated terraced garden and offers bed and breakfast accommodation.

On the right is West Lane, providing a cut-through to the Bell and Hart doctors’ surgeries — and an eclectic mix of cute houses and period cottages with all the charm and character you would expect from one of Henley’s oldest streets.

Number 10 West Street is currently on the market with Davis Tate, with offers invited in excess of £1.1 million.

It is an impressive four-storey Grade II listed, Georgian terraced town house, with a white façade and a paved courtyard back garden.

It has a large kitchen-breakfast room with tremendous skylights and two reception rooms on the ground floor that can be opened into one big living or entertaining space.

There are three bedrooms, with the master suite on the first floor and two more bedrooms on the second floor.

The house has recently been extended and refurbished throughout and decorated in Farrow and Ball colours, with the installation of a new central heating system, a full rewiring project, replumbing and the renovation of the period sash windows.

There is also a cloakroom, a utility room in the cellar, a single garage and parking for two to three cars.

At the top of West Street, by the gates of Friar Park, is a leafy sitting area for residents. It has a number of benches shaded by trees, some colourful flower beds and a painted apple-shaped sculpture dedicated to Henley’s twinning status with Leichlingen in Germany.

To find out more about the house on West Street or to arrange a viewing, call Davis Tate on (01491) 412345.

At a glance...

10 WEST STREET, HENLEY

• Bedrooms: three

• Bathrooms: two

• Receptions: two

• Space: 1,677 sq ft (155.8 sq m)

Guide price: offers in excess of £1,100,000

Agent: Davis Tate on (01491) 412345