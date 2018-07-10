New service will see agents working 24/7

ESTATE agents Hamptons International have launched a “24/7” service.

A spokesman for the firm said: “This industry-leading offering comes in direct response to feedback from customers.

“It is designed for the thousands of people in the UK who may not have time or the opportunity during the normal working day to make property-related calls or appointments.

“It is also intended to be useful for the many international customers looking to buy, sell, let or rent that are currently based overseas in different time zones.

“Hamptons International’s trained experts will be available via telephone or webchat to book in appointments or assist with property-related queries at all times of the day and night in order to meet customer needs.”

If you have any property related enquiries and would like to use the 24/7 service, call 0203 369 4843. During normal office hours you can call the firm’s Henley office on (01491) 260159.

Peter Whyte, client services manager at Hamptons International, said: “We are extremely excited to be rolling out our new 24/7 initiative. Customers around the globe will now be able to call any of the Hamptons branch phone numbers at any time of the day or night and speak to — or webchat with — a Hamptons’ member of staff. Our ‘night owls’ are all Hamptons in-house staff, trained in exactly the same way as colleagues out in the branches, meaning that there is no compromise on our high standards of customer service.”

Hamptons International managing director Lesley Cairns added: “As a business, we always endeavour to respond to customers’ needs and innovate where possible to make the customer experience the best it can possibly be. Hamptons 24/7 will cater for everyone across the globe, whatever their reasons for needing — or simply preferring — to contact an estate agent, or book in a viewing or valuation, outside normal hours. We believe that matching our customer’s varying lifestyles is all part of delivering exceptional customer service.”