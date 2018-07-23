Show homes are ideally set up for modern family living

CREST Nicholson’s new show homes at Highlands Park are now open for viewings.

The new development is situated on the western edge of Henley, just past the last houses on Greys Road, down the tree-lined Highlands Lane and next to the rolling fields of the Oxfordshire countryside.

Highlands Park is made up of two-bedroom apartments and three-, four- and five-bedroom houses. Developer Crest Nicholson has announced that the first residents will be moving in this summer.

The Caldwick show home is a spacious four-bedroom detached property that features traditional architecture, a garden room and a glass lantern roof.

The Hartley show home is a three-bedroom detached home with excellent open-plan living arrangements ideal for families and modern living. The kitchens are fitted with integrated Bosch appliances, and the bathrooms have Villeroy and Boch sanitaryware and elegant feature mirrors.

David Hnyda, sales and marketing director at Crest Nicholson’s Chiltern division, said: “There is no better time of the year to visit our new show homes at Highlands Park, as both homes provide families with the perfect opportunity to experience life just a stone’s throw away from the picturesque River Thames. This development offers the ideal combination of relaxed country living with good commuter links to both Reading and London.

“These show houses have been designed to offer the ideal opportunity for growing families looking for high-quality new builds positioned in the popular location of Henley, with an excellent selection of good schooling in the local area and an appealing village lifestyle on offer.”

Three-bedroom homes at Highlands Park start at £669,950 and four-bedroom houses start from £759,950. For full details, call the sales team on (01491) 877977 or visit www.crestnicholson.com/

