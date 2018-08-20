Modern countryside living in well-connected village

UNLIKE most villages, Shiplake is spread over two centres.

In the older part you will find a cluster of homes, the independent day and boarding school Shiplake College, the fabulous timber-ceilinged venue of Shiplake Memorial Hall, the Plowden Arms pub just off the main A4155, and the Michelin-starred restaurant Orwells on Shiplake Row towards Binfield Heath.

It is also home to the Church of St Peter and St Paul, which is part of the United Benefice of Shiplake, Dunsden and Harpsden. As well as regular services, the church has an award-winning bell-ringing team and an enthusiastic group of volunteer flower-arrangers.

Shiplake CE Primary School, situated on Memorial Avenue and rated “good” by Ofsted in 2016, enjoys an idyllic countryside setting and has 178 children enrolled.

There are more houses and businesses to be found in Lower Shiplake, which is on the Thames Path and the railway line that runs between Henley and Twyford, connecting commuters to London and to Reading and beyond.

On Baskerville Lane, a quiet cul-de-sac in Lower Shiplake, there is a stunning white detached house on the market with Philip Booth Esq at a guide price of £1,250,000.

The house, Solva, has recently been fully refurbished throughout and modernised to a high standard. The striking grey and white décor gives the property an airy and contemporary feel.

It has a modern timber front door that opens into an entrance hall, which leads through to the main living space — a large open-plan living room/kitchen.

This beautifully light and spacious room has an engineered timber floor, fitted shelving, recessed spotlights and two fabulous bi-fold doors that open out to the garden.

There is also a separate sitting room with fitted shelves on the ground floor, and a further room that could either be used as a playroom, a home office or a fifth bedroom. Both face out to the front of the house.

The modern kitchen features a range of units with silestone work surfaces and a range cooker with a gas hob. There is an integrated dishwasher and space for an American-style fridge-freezer.

The house also has a separate utility room and a cloakroom downstairs.

Upstairs there are four bedrooms featuring fitted wardrobes, and a recently installed family bathroom.

All the rooms lead from the first floor landing, which also houses the hot water tank.

The master bedroom has windows at both ends and, at the back of the house, enjoys lovely views over the countryside. Its white en suite bathroom has a tiled floor and tiled walls and is fitted with both a bath and a shower.

There is a long driveway leading up to the house and plenty of parking space. The front garden has a lawn, mature trees and shrubs.

The south west-facing garden is enclosed by a wooden fence. It has a paved patio terrace, a lawn, well-stocked flower beds, a wide range of shrubs and trees and fantastic views over the surrounding countryside.

There is plenty of space for dining, entertaining and relaxing outside in the back garden, surrounded by dense greenery under an open sky.

Solva is in a superb location close to the village at Lower Shiplake. It has the great advantage of being within easy walking distance of the railway station which, from the end of next year, will connect to the Crossrail Elizabeth Line at Twyford and its super high-speed trains that will go all the way across London.

When it comes to famous residents, the village of Shiplake punches way above its weight. Crime thriller author Simon Kernick, singer Vince Hill, Jethro Tull drummer Barriemore Barlow and Deep Purple drummer Ian Paice all have homes there.

In the past, Shiplake was home to George Orwell, famed author of Nineteen Eighty-Four and Animal Farm, actor Robert Hardy and Thin Lizzy guitarist Gary Moore.

Celebrities aside, Shiplake has much to offer its residents, including the award-winning gastropub The Baskerville on Station Road, a village shop and the ever-popular Shiplake Butchers.

From Henley, the river winds its way past Lower Shiplake and through Wargrave before it reaches Shiplake Lock and Weir — an attractive river feature that can be accessed via the end of Mill Lane around the spot where the River Loddon joins the Thames.

To find out more about Solva on Baskerville Lane, or to arrange a viewing, please call the agent Philip Booth Esq on (01491) 635343.

At a glance...

SOLVA, BASKERVILLE LANE, LOWER SHIPLAKE

Bedrooms: four or five

Bathrooms: two

Receptions: two or three

Space: 2,195 sq ft / 204 sq m

Guide price: £1,250,000

Agent: Philip Booth Esq on (01491) 635343