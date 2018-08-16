‘Part exchange’ scheme makes it easier to move

PROPERTY developer Crest Nicholson hosted a “part exchange” event at Highlands Park last Saturday, writes Alison Stodolnic.

Under the scheme, the firm will act as a cash buyer for a purchaser’s existing home.

Independent experts were on hand throughout the day to offer advice on how to move house using the part exchange scheme, and visitors were invited to explore the two new show homes.

All the homes at Highlands Park are available to buy using the part exchange scheme, which is designed to take the hassle out of moving house.

Highlands Park comprises a collection of two-bedroom apartments and three-, four- and five-bedroom homes, each designed with open-plan layouts and a variety of lifestyles in mind.

David Hnyda, sales and marketing director at Crest Nicholson’s Chiltern division, said: “This event was a fantastic opportunity for prospective buyers to speak with a team of independent experts, to answer any questions they had about buying a home using our part exchange scheme.

“This scheme is perfect for those who are keen to move but unable to find a buyer for their existing home. Crest Nicholson can be your cash buyer with no chain, no fees and no hassle.”

Three-bedroom homes at Highlands Park are available from £669,950 and four-bedroom houses start at £759,950.

For more information about the part exchange scheme, call Crest Nicholson on (01491) 877976. The houses are being marketed by Romans on (01491) 526020.