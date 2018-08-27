Sought-after location has all you need for family life

ST Mark’s and St Andrew’s are two of Henley’s most desirable residential roads, running uphill and parallel to each other.

Vicarage Road intersects them both — it runs parallel to Reading Road and connects the area at the bottom of Greys Hill to Harpsden in the south of Henley.

On the corner of St Andrew’s Road and Vicarage Road is an elegant Victorian villa on the market with Davis Tate at a guide price of £1,750,000.

This imposing four-bedroom detached house occupies a large plot, enclosed by a tall fence that gives it a great deal of privacy.

This pocket of Henley, where Vicarage Road connects St Mark’s and St Andrew’s Roads, is quite special. It has the quietly confident air of a peaceful, well-heeled neighbourhood in a superb location close to the town centre.

Most of the period properties here were built between 1890 and 1910 — detached houses and villas in a variety of shapes and sizes, some of which had servants’ quarters.

This early property development was aimed at the more prosperous middle-class townspeople of the day, and pubs were banned to keep the riff-raff out.

Nowadays, many of these properties are generously proportioned semi-detached family homes, and architecturally they vary considerably.

Here is a world of old-fashioned chimney tops and cellars, sash windows, coloured tiles and cobblestones on the front path, ivy and climbing wisteria, wrought iron gates and walls built over more than a century from a hundred different shades of brick.

Yes, if Henley were a house, this area would be the jewellery box tucked away in the dressing table drawer.

Young families living here are just a few minutes’ walk away from the primary schools of Sacred Heart, Trinity and St Mary’s. So a weekday morning sees children skipping along the dappled pavements past the lovely well-established trees, shrubs and bushes that help make this neighbourhood so pretty.

On a Sunday morning churchgoers stroll past on their way to Sacred Heart Church at one end of Vicarage Road, and Trinity Church or Christ Church URC near the other end.

The house for sale on the corner of St Andrew’s Road and Vicarage Road has fabulously high ceilings and a covered porch with its original Victorian tiled floor.

The entrance hall leads through double doors into a large sitting room, with a bay window overlooking the front garden and a black marble fireplace with a gas fire.

On the other side of the entrance hall is the dining room, which also benefits from a bay window and a fireplace with a stone surround. It also has some useful fitted bookshelves.

Down the hallway at the back of the house is a spacious kitchen/breakfast room with black granite worktops, a breakfast bar, larder cupboards and a range of fitted cabinets.

There are also a number of fitted kitchen appliances including a dishwasher and a double oven with a microwave.

The kitchen/breakfast room has a utility room and gives access to the back garden through a back porch.

There is a cloakroom and a third reception room on the ground floor. The family room has an interesting corner bay window with views over the garden and terrace.

In the middle of the house is a delightful carved oak staircase with a curved bannister that takes you to the upstairs.

There is a large landing on the first floor that benefits from lots of natural light thanks to the sash windows at both ends.

The master bedroom suite has an en suite bathroom and a large bay window with shutters, and there are three further bedrooms upstairs and a family bathroom with a bath and shower.

In addition to the two floors of living space, the house also has a basement room with a window and a large space on the roof that could potentially be developed, subject to planning permission.

The gardens are gorgeous and characterful, and divided into a number of separate spaces. There are two areas of lawn, a terrace with room for a barbecue and fire pit, a Koi carp pond with a viewing window and a wide range of plants and trees.

The large gravelled parking area is accessed via electric gates and has enough space for several cars to park, and there is also a storage shed in the grounds.

This elegant Victorian home represents a great opportunity for a family to move to one of Henley’s most sought-after locations.

For more information or to arrange a viewing, call Davis Tate on (01491) 412345.

At a glance...

CORNER OF ST ANDREW’S ROAD AND VICARAGE ROAD, HENLEY

• Bedrooms: four

• Bathrooms: two

• Receptions: four

• Space: 2,394 sq ft / 222 sq m

Guide price: £1,750,000

Agent: Davis Tate on (01491 412345)