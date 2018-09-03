Four-bedroom house has a two-bed cottage in grounds

A FOUR-bedroom detached Victorian house in Sonning Common is on the market with its own two-bedroom guest cottage in the grounds.

Originally a 17th century barn building, the Old Barn on Peppard Road was converted into a spacious home in 1850.

There are plenty of reception rooms in this house — a sitting room, family room, study, library, breakfast room and dining room — nicely appointed and with high ceilings, period features and bay windows.

The dual-aspect kitchen has a large walk-in larder, fitted appliances and a door to the outside.

There is a good amount of additional storage space, including a tool store and a wood store, which could potentially be converted to create more downstairs living space.

Upstairs in the Old Barn is a master bedroom suite, three further good-sized bedrooms and a family bathroom.

Dysynni Cottage was built in the grounds of the Old Barn around 20 years ago and replaced the old stable block. Some of the original bricks and slates from the stable block were used in the construction, so it has plenty of character.

In this house there is dual-aspect sitting room, a dining room and kitchen / breakfast room, with two en suite bedrooms upstairs. These two homes sit in grounds of just over half an acre, where there is a gravel parking area, a summer house and some rather majestic trees.

The Old Barn’s garden has a great deal of privacy and features two paved terraces and a lawn. Behind Dysynni Cottage is another paved terrace and steps leading up to another lawn. The Old Barn and Dysynni Cottage are on the market together with Davis Tate in Sonning Common, at a guide price of £1,295,000.

For more information or to arrange a viewing, call 0118 972 4242.