Ever wondered what buyers really want? Look no further

WARMTH, energy efficiency, a garden and good security come at the top of homebuyers’ must-have property features, according to research from consumer comparison website GoCompare.com

The top 10 property features were as follows: central heating, double glazing, a garden, secure doors and windows, a driveway or dedicated parking space, plenty of electrical sockets, local shops and amenities, good broadband, friendly neighbours, at least two toilets.

The 10 features next on the list of priorities, according to the research, were: a bath, a good energy efficiency rating, a new boiler or central heating system, a good mobile phone signal, a shower, a garage, cavity wall insulation, a landline, a big living room and a dining room.

Matt Sanders from GoCompare.com said: “Buying a home is a major investment and while most of us will only buy a house if it ‘feels right’, our survey should hopefully give those looking to sell their home a steer on what buyers are after.

“We found that many potential buyers are prioritising efficiency, security and connectivity over aesthetic features. This suggests that modern buyers are buying with their heads rather than their hearts, and that investing in things like a new boiler, additional electrical sockets or modernising your home’s insulation could be a smarter investment than traditional selling points such as period features or conservatories. If you’re not looking to invest further in the property in order to sell, then it’s worth making small changes to the décor when the time to sell comes.

“Making your home seem warmer, fresher and more secure could have a positive effect on potential buyers.”