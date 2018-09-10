Georgian country spread is as great outdoors as in

WITH a guide price of £11,250,000, it is no surprise that Holmwood is pretty spectacular.

This charming Georgian country house is set in 26 acres of rolling countryside in Binfield Heath.

Holmwood was built in the early 18th century, with a number of additions and alterations made in the decades that followed, and it is now protected as a national treasure with a Grade II listed status.

The current owners of the property, Lord and Lady Marks, hosted the Binfield Heath Village Society’s picnic and Midsummer Music evening of classical song in June, in the gardens of Holmwood.

Lord Marks is a Liberal Democrat peer who was appointed to the House of Lords in 2010. He and his wife Medina, who have seven children, have made extensive improvements to Holmwood during their time there.

The house has 11 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms and five reception rooms, which are arranged over two floors. There are three additional houses in Holmwood’s grounds, which are to be included in the sale.

The back of the house has a fabulous sheltered seating area festooned with climbing wisteria and offering unbeatable views of the gardens and across the Thames Valley.

The main gardens at the back of the house are south-facing and include a number of terraces and laurel walks, together with a herb and flower garden leading to a pillared pergola. The gardens are well stocked with trees, shrubs and mature plants, including roses, camellias, azaleas, rhododendrons, lavender and a whole host of other horticultural delights.

The back of Holmwood looks out over an elegant sunken garden, which is divided into four lawned quarters and has a fountain in the middle.

To the side, there is an area of woodland with a stream running through it.

The grounds also benefit from a fantastic heated infinity swimming pool — next to the sheltered

all-weather tennis court — and a pool house where you can shower, change and prepare food. There is also a sauna, a pizza oven and some built-in barbecues for easy outdoor dining.

The interior of Holmwood is as impressive as you might expect from a heritage house of this size and age, with tall sash windows, heavy polished mahogany doors and beautiful marble fireplaces.

The three principal reception rooms leading from the entrance hall — the drawing room, the sitting room and the dining room — collectively make an ideal area for entertaining, and all have doors that open on to the south-facing terraces outside.

Beyond this section of the house, the ground floor has a number of other rooms including a study, a children’s library, a TV room, a breakfast room and a kitchen, along with an attic and a long basement with a wine cellar.

Upstairs there are 10 bedrooms with en suite bathrooms. It is unusual in a period property such as this to have en suite bathrooms in every bedroom, and this feature means that the accommodation is comfortable and flexible for both family and guests.

There is also another large bedroom upstairs, which is currently being used as a library/music room.

Included in the sale of Holmwood are three additional houses, all of which have three bedrooms and their own individual gated entrances and parking areas, meaning they are entirely separate from the main house.

The Clock House is a recently converted family home with a sitting room, a kitchen/dining room, a bathroom and a large garden.

The Lodge is situated just to the left of Holmwood’s main driveway, and Coachman’s is accessed via a separate entrance off Shiplake Row.

Holmwood is a unique and attractive Georgian country house and estate, with stunning rooms on the inside and spectacular grounds and gardens outside.

The property has been thoughtfully restored and maintained, preserving its wealth of historic features while also being perfectly equipped for modern living.

Set in the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB), Holmwood enjoys lush green views of the hills and trees, and is situated in a very desirable location in the village of Binfield Heath, close to Henley and Shiplake.

For more information or to arrange a viewing, call Stephen Christie-Miller at Savills Henley on (01491) 843000.

At a glance...

HOLMWOOD, BINFIELD HEATH

• Bedrooms: 11

• Bathrooms: 11

• Receptions: five

• Space: 14,193 sq ft, 1,318 sq m

• Grounds: set in 26 acres of land, with a pool, beautiful landscaped gardens and an all-weather tennis court

• Other: basement, attic, garage and pool house — and three separate ancillary homes called Coachman’s, the Clock House and The Lodge.

Guide price: £11,250,000

Agent: Savills on (01491) 843000