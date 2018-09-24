Winning garden design’s on display at show home

TO mark the 2018 RHS Chelsea Flower Show, design-led developer Bewley Homes launched a competition to find a winning garden design for its new show home at Lea Meadows, Sonning Common.

Selected by Clare Foster of House & Garden magazine, the winning design was “The Everyone Welcome Garden” by Matthew Walker.

Clare Foster said: “This was a garden designed with people, plants and wildlife in mind to create a space for everyone to enjoy. With separate seating areas, pretty borders and room to store garden equipment, it makes use of every inch of space, with the added attraction of a water rill to bring another dimension to the design.”

Matthew, who was accompanied by his wife Kate and the couple’s children aged nine and seven, was presented with his prize of £1,000 in garden vouchers by representatives of Bewley Homes and the neighbouring Herb Farm, where he will be able to redeem them.

He said afterwards: “The garden looks absolutely incredible — it is wonderful for me to see my design brought to life. Our family lives in a similar-sized home and I designed the garden with both my family and our individual needs in mind.”

Claire Gibbins, head of sales at Bewley Homes, added: “We wanted to encourage those with a natural horticultural talent to take inspiration from the RHS Chelsea Flower Show and replicate it here at our Lea Meadows development in South Oxfordshire.

“We are delighted with the results, which not only complement the exterior design of the house but provide a beautiful vista from inside. Matthew’s garden is a real asset to this particular show home at Lea Meadows.”

