Sign up for agent’s ‘open house’

Monday, 24 September 2018
24/09/2018
THE Henley branch of Romans is taking part in the estate agent’s national Open House Event day tomorrow (Saturday).
Romans are hoping to attract buyers looking to make their first house purchase or their last, people who are upsizing or downsizing, and those looking for an investment property.
Prospective buyers are required to register their details with their local Romans branch, and select the properties they would like to view — the estate agent will schedule as many viewings as required during the course of the day.
Each viewing will be hosted by a local Romans property expert, who will show prospective buyers around the property and advise on the surrounding area. Romans Open House Event days are usually buzzing with prospective buyers, so the firm encourages anybody with serious interest in a property to make an offer on the day — either by submitting it at the property or calling in to a local Romans office.
If you would like to register for tomorrow’s Romans Open House Event Day, call 01344 985 666 or contact Romans in Henley direct on (01491) 412888.
