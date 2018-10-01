Chill in the air means it’s time for checks

THERE is already a slight chill in the morning air and there is no better time to think about what you need to do to safeguard your property before the onset of winter, writes Lianne Burton, head of Bewley Homes’ customer care.

Here are my top ten tips:

1. Spend time balancing your radiators and thermostats to get the best ambience in your home and individual rooms.

2. Arrange for your boiler to be serviced — the last thing anyone wants is no heating or hot water on a really cold day.

3. If you’re going away for a period of time over the festive season, check your home insurance policy as you may need to take additional measures such as turning off your water.

4. If your heating runs on oil, check the tank level and get it topped up.

5. To avoid flooding and damp, clear external gutters and drains of falling leaves.

6. To withstand winter winds, check fences and outbuildings are in good repair.

7. To prevent pipes from freezing during cold snaps, leave your heating on low and check them for any leaks or blocks.

8. To alleviate the threat of carbon monoxide poisoning and chimney fires, make sure chimneys are swept — this will also make your fire more efficient.

9. In case of emergencies, make sure you have a fully working torch and you know where your stopcock is.

10. Below-zero temperatures will freeze water left in external or garage pipes, which can cause expansion and burst pipes. To avoid this, turn the water off to these taps and leave the tap open.