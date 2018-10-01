Detached home next to open country

NUMBER 4 Parkside is a magnificent five-bedroom detached house on the edge of Henley, half a mile from the town centre, just past Pack and Prime Lane.

It was built by Berkeley Homes in 1989 and this is the first time it has been on the market since then.

The house is set in a plot of around 0.75 of an acre, with a lovely mature private garden that backs on to the open countryside.

It is approached by a gravel driveway where there is a detached triple garage with a spacious games room above it and windows in the roof.

On the ground floor is an impressive open reception hall, with a cloakroom in the corner and a wide balustraded staircase that leads up to the first floor.

The triple-aspect drawing room is a large comfortable living space, with an open fireplace in a tall panelled surround and a conservatory that leads to the back garden.

There is a double door that opens to the dining room from the reception hall, and another door that leads from the dining room to the open-plan kitchen/breakfast room.

The kitchen/breakfast room has matching base and wall units and a range of built-in kitchen appliances, and there is also a useful utility room at one end.

Between the drawing room and the kitchen/breakfast room is a study that contains fitted office furniture, and next to the dining room is a cosy dual-aspect family room with an open fireplace.

Upstairs is a master bedroom with an en suite dressing room and bathroom, a guest bedroom with an en suite bathroom, a family bathroom and three more bedrooms.

The property is listed with a guide price of £2,495,000. For more information or to arrange a viewing, call Ballards on (01491) 411055.

At a glance...

4 PARKSIDE, HENLEY

• Bedrooms: five

• Bathrooms: four

• Receptions: four

• Other: kitchen/breakfast room, conservatory, utility room, games room above garage

• Total gross internal area: 4,609 sq ft, 428 sq m

Guide price: £2,495,000

Agent: Ballards on (01491) 411055