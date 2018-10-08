James is moving up to be sales director

Skylights prove bright idea for grounded family home
SOME creative and thoughtful ideas went into the design and building of Trijonet in Bere Court Road ... [more]
Monday, 08 October 2018
08/10/2018
JAMES Kilkenny has been promoted to sales director of Ballards.
He is based at the estate agent’s Henley office and oversees the day to day running of the property sales department.
James started his career in estate agency during the mid-Nineties and first joined Ballards in 1998. He ran his own franchise business in the property industry from 2003 before returning to Ballards in 2010.
James has worked in all three of the agency’s offices — Henley, Twyford and Marlow — and has an
in-depth knowledge of the local area.
Ballards is an independent family-owned estate agency that was established more than 30 years ago.
The Henley office is on Hart Street and can be contacted on (01491) 411055.
James was educated locally and grew up in Stoke Row. He lives with his wife Melissa and has two children, Alexander and Isabell.
Skylights prove bright idea for grounded family home
SOME creative and thoughtful ideas went into the design and building of Trijonet in Bere Court Road ... [more]
Romans’ donations plan to benefit local schools
ESTATE and letting agents Romans have announced that they will donate £250 to a local school of ... [more]
£17k cost of sending a child to university
PARENTS expecting to send their children to university believe it will cost them on average £17,165 ... [more]
Looking for a job?
Location Henley on Thames
NETTLEBED COMMUNITY SCHOOL Learning Assistants Are you energetic, enthusiastic, caring and approachable? If so, then we ...
WATLINGTON PRIMARY SCHOOL – RECEPTIONIST Closing date: 21/09/2018 at 12:00 Interview date: 26/09/2018 Contract/Hours: ...
Student Support Assistants (x 2)
STUDENT SUPPORT ASSISTANTS (x 2) Required to start in September 2018 We are looking to appoint two Student Support ...