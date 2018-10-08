Monday, 08 October 2018

Conservatives unveil homes ombudsman

HOUSING minister James Brokenshire has announced a crackdown on housebuilders found to have sold faulty or unfinished homes.

Earlier this year Bovis Homes was criticised for misleading buyers and delaying repairs to poorly built homes.

But speaking on Monday at the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham, Mr Brokenshire unveiled plans for a government-backed Homes Ombudsman with the power to levy fines of up to £25,000.

Mr Brokenshire said: “This new watchdog will champion home buyers, protect their interests and hold developers to account — and give confidence that when you get the keys to a new home you get the quality build you expect and the finish you’ve paid for.”

