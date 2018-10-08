Romans’ donations plan to benefit local schools

ESTATE and letting agents Romans have announced that they will donate £250 to a local school of their clients’ choice when they sell or let their property with the firm.

For sellers hoping to secure a sale prior to the festive period, or landlords considering their letting and property management options, now is the perfect time to explore what Romans has to offer, and to help do your bit for the local community.

How do you go about selling or letting your property with Romans?

Selling and letting with Romans is simple — call your local branch to arrange a free, no obligation valuation. Alternatively, you are able to visit their website and complete an online valuation form — one of their team members will be in touch.

What can you expect at a property valuation?

One of Romans’ experienced property valuers will meet you at your home to discuss your reasons for moving, and to establish your preferred timescales, before proceeding to value your property and run through their terms.

The appointment usually lasts for around one hour, although this is entirely dependent on the size of your home and the number of points you wish to discuss.

How do you decide which school to donate to?

It may be that you have a child, grandchild or other family member who attends or teaches at your local school, in which case your decision will be easy. However, Romans works closely with many of the schools in their local communities across the South of England, so your local branch manager will be able to point you in the direction of a great local school if you need help deciding.

How far does £250 go?

£250 is a welcomed donation by many establishments but for local schools, this sum can have a great impact. Some of the ways that local schools have used the money they have received so far include:

• Putting on more frequent extra-curricular activities.

• Purchasing additional equipment for departments like IT and PE.

• Providing their children with the opportunity to take more school trips.

• Providing pupils with new desks, books, toys and learning equipment.

• Improving facilities around the school.

Note that you must contact your local Romans branch with details of your preferred school once your property sale has completed or your tenancy has begun. Donations to your local school will be made once all property transactions have completed. A Romans spokesman said: “This campaign supports Romans’ ongoing corporate social responsibility efforts with schools and colleges, which have included pupil mentoring sessions, work experience days and weeks,

pre-college and university interview preparation and event sponsorships. They continue to think of new ways to support their local community with more positive, lasting impact.”

Meanwhile, Romans’ parent company the Leaders Romans Group (LRG) has made its sixth business acquisition of 2018.

The group has purchased the Worthing and Bognor Regis lettings portfolios of south coast-based agency Glyn-Jones and Company.

Both lettings portfolios will now be managed by the Leaders offices in Worthing and Bognor Regis with all Glyn-Jones lettings staff transferring to the respective Leaders offices and continuing to serve their landlords and tenants.

Owned by Ben Glyn-Jones, the remaining Glyn-Jones business will continue to operate lettings in Rustington and Littlehampton and a sales services across the whole business.

Ben Glyn-Jones said: “As the founder and owner of the business, it was very important to me that clients and colleagues would continue to be well looked after and that the same levels of service and performance could be maintained by the agent acquiring this business.

“I believe this has been achieved and Leaders’ national strength and financial backing will allow the company to grow and introduce new services.”

Matthew Light, group mergers and acquisitions director for LRG, said: “We are thrilled to have successfully completed on yet another acquisition, adding over 430 properties to our lettings portfolio in two key towns.

“We are also delighted to welcome the Glyn-Jones staff to Leaders and look forward to working together, to continue growing our market share in our thriving Worthing and Bognor Regis offices.

“LRG remains committed to expanding in 2018 and beyond by acquiring quality lettings and sales businesses across the UK. We have competed six acquisitions this year alone, with several more to come before the close of 2018.”

The Leaders Romans Group is one of the UK’s largest residential property services groups, with more than 160 branches, 50,000 rental properties under management and annual revenues in excess of £120 million. The group is backed by leading private equity firm Bowmark Capital.

LRG’s services include residential sales, lettings, investment advice, auctions, new homes, surveying, land and development, planning and mortgages.

