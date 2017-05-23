Charity donation is the icing on the cake

COFFEE and cake went hand in hand with bricks and mortar when estate agent Simmons & Sons held a coffee morning in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.



Cake donations were made from Hotel du Vin, the Chocolate Café and Waitrose while Simmons & Sons staff either baked or bought sweet treats.



Sales negotiator, Gary Duckmanton-Hibbs, who organised the event as part of Macmillan’s World’s Biggest Coffee Morning, said it went very well with a steady stream of people all morning.



“We raised a total of £159.60 and Simmons & Sons added a further £50 making it £209.60,” he added.



