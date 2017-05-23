Tuesday, 23 May 2017

Advertise with us
Book an ad

Charity donation is the icing on the cake

COFFEE and cake went hand in hand with bricks and mortar when estate agent Simmons & Sons held a coffee morning in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.

Cake donations were made from Hotel du Vin, the Chocolate Café and Waitrose while Simmons & Sons staff either baked or bought sweet treats.

Sales negotiator, Gary Duckmanton-Hibbs, who organised the event as part of Macmillan’s World’s Biggest Coffee Morning, said it went very well with a steady stream of people all morning.

“We raised a total of £159.60 and Simmons & Sons added a further £50 making it £209.60,” he added.

Property

Looking for a job?

Property Administrator

Location HENLEY ON THAMES

Property Administrator We are looking for a Property Administrator to provide efficient and proactive administrative ...

 

Sales /Admin Assistant

Location Henley-on-Thames

Part-time Sales/Admin Assistant We currently have a vacancy for a part-time Sales/Admin Assistant for the Henley ...

 

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33