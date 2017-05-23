Show your pride in town

ROMANS is calling all Henley residents to share their favourite photo of the town they love, to be in with a chance of winning £250 worth of prizes.



The photography competition is being run alongside the makeover and new name for local property services company Romans, previously Jacksons — and here is one of the entries submitted so far.



Showcasing Henley is all about the local people and community spirit is at the heart of all that Romans do. Julian Sheppard, manager of residential sales, explained: “The competition is a fantastic way for us to learn about local landmarks and what makes residents so proud of their town.”



The photography competition is open to anyone aged 13 and over, whether a professional or an amateur, who has a chance of winning an iPad Mini or £250 worth of John Lewis vouchers. There will be one winner from each of the categories; under 18 judges’ vote, 18 and over judges’ vote and the public vote.



The judging panel is made up of Mayor of Henley Councillor Martin Akehurst, local professional photographer Dickie Duckett and Simon Bradshaw, Editor of the Henley Standard.



