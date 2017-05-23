Bespoke house with top location

A RARE opportunity is available to buy one of only four new homes, situated in a non-estate location within the popular village of Mortimer.



Plot one offers well-planned accommodation over two floors, with four bedrooms, two bathrooms, a lounge, study and an impressive kitchen/dining room. The property is conveniently located 1.8 miles from Mortimer train station and is within the catchment of Mortimer St John’s, Mortimer St Mary’s and The Willink.



Mortimer is a very friendly community and its amenities include a bank, fire station, community police station, doctors’ surgery, dentist, post office, two schools, chemist, library and four churches. Other local facilities include newsagents, a Chinese take-away, the Cinnamon Tree Indian Restaurant and a Budgens supermarket. Budgens organises an annual fun run — a 10km race around the village which generally happens on the last Sunday of September. Mortimer is also home to three pubs and several football teams, tennis clubs and a successful amateur cricket club who use the community centre as a cricket pavilion.



The property, in West End Road, is approached via a footpath leading to the front door. On the ground floor, there is an entrance hallway, a front aspect study, WC, a front aspect lounge and a kitchen dining room to the rear of the property with patio doors leading out to the rear garden.



The first floor comprises three double bedrooms with an ensuite bathroom to the master bedroom, a further fourth bedroom and a family bathroom.



