Home has the perfect spot and the perfect neighbours

GRAEME and Doris Reid have owned 2 Pottery Fields in Nettlebed since it was built in 1998.



A well presented five bedroom Berkeley home with three good reception rooms, an enclosed garden and double garage in a popular village, it served them well as they raised their teenaged children. Constructed of red brick under a tiled roof with sealed double glazed windows and oil central heating, the house has a feeling of space and quality.



Apart from a three-year stint when they lived and worked in Dubai, the property was their treasured family home until they returned to their native Scotland. Having had two terms of being rented out, the couple are now ready to part with the property.



Graeme said: “Initially it was the location that appealed to us. It was tucked away around the back from the main road. We are rural people and it fitted in well with our style. The village has a lovely feel yet it has access to towns such as Henley and Maidenhead.”



A retired sales and marketing director within the pharmaceuticals industry, Graeme added although they did not know it at the time, the other positive was having lovely neighbours, many of whom still live nearby today.



