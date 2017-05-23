Matching people to properties gets the best results

DAVIS Tate have recently appointed a manager to look after their country and riverside department.



Vanessa Townsend joins Davis Tate to head up this department, bringing with her a wealth of experience having lived in the area for more than 20 years. She has specialised in the country house sector, working for some of the leading national estate agents.



Vanessa also offers the invaluable experience of having handled both sides of the equation, after spending several years finding dream homes for discerning buyers. She understands how properties should be marketed and the importance of finding the right buyer for your home.



Founder David Tate said: “We’ve been handling country and riverside homes in the area since 1991 and through our country and riverside department we can offer a specialist service to both sellers and buyers, building on our strong local reputation which assures the local knowledge and extensive experience of a trusted and recommended agent.



“Vanessa is a highly experienced local agent, and shares our aim to offer sensible and straightforward advice to our clients. In the short time she has been with Davis Tate, she has already listed and sold a number of fantastic country homes.”



