Your chance to buy unique homes

“Incredibly, 43 per cent* of people stick with their current mortgage provider rather than comparing the market. We have access to the whole of the mortgage market and our vast experience helps us deliver advice tailored to suit customers’ individual needs, whether they’re a buy-to-let investor, a first time buyer or looking to remortgage.”



To find out more about Romans mortgage services and to book an appointment with an adviser visit: www.romans.co.uk/mortgages



*According to 2013 Home Moving Survey by the Property Academy.



Your property may be repossessed if you do not keep up repayments on your mortgage.



There will be a fee for mortgage advice. The actual amount you pay will depend upon your circumstances. The fee is up to 1 per cent, but a typical fee is 0.3 per cent of the amount borrowed.



