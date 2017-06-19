Monday, 19 June 2017

Tailor-made care 24 hours a day

HENLEY CARE was established in August 2011 to assist clients to live independently in their own homes and to exercise the choices they wish to make for themselves.

We provide the highest level of care and nursing services to adults of any age at all times of the day and night.

As everybody’s needs, abilities and choices are different, our services are designed to be flexible and delivered to meet the specific needs of the individual.

Our dedicated care team provides daily visits of one hour or more as well as
full-time live-in care on a long-term basis throughout Oxfordshire, Berkshire and Buckinghamshire.

Friendly and fully trained staff are available to assist with personal care and hygiene, laundry, shopping, administering medication, cooking and eating, as well as providing companionship. Specialist nursing care is also available.

Following a personal assessment and detailed discussions, an individualised care plan is drawn up to ensure the client’s care needs, wishes, preferences and personal goals are taken into account and the correct support is put in place.

We specialise in dementia, stroke, physical disability such as spinal injury, as well as mental health care and palliative care.

Quality Caring

