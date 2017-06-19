Quality accommodation with high standards of care

HARWOOD House in Cookham Dean accommodates 35 residents over four floors, each of which is accessible by lift, and provides care for those residents who require nursing or personal care.

Our purpose is to deliver a high-quality service and high standards of care with an individualised person-centred approach.

The aim is to improve and sustain each person’s overall wellbeing and quality of life.

We provide a homely environment with quality accommodation for the elderly, people with a physical disability and/or sensory impairment and people with dementia.

We are pleased to provide the following services:

l 24-hour nursing care

l Garden areas with countryside views

l Laundry service

l Hairdressing

l Freshly prepared daily meal

l Chiropodist, dentist, optician visits on request

l All bedrooms with en suite facilities

l Hand massages

l Nail care

We provide a range of activities seven days a week from 10.30am till 8pm.

These include:

l Chair exercises

l Floor games

l Craft activities including knitting and crochet

l Singalongs

l Themed event days

l Card and board games

l Zentangle

l Cheese and wine evenings

l Film club

l Sports TV club

l Outings

l Visiting entertainers

l Chit chat club

And more!

For more information, visit www.harwoodhouse.co.uk