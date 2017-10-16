There's always plenty to do at our riverside retirement village

THAMESFIELD Nursing Home, nestled on the banks of the Thames, provides a breathtaking backdrop for this small and select 12-bedroom nursing home.

Our experienced matron Mandy Gates and her team of trained nurses and carers offer high-quality nursing and residential care on both long-term and respite stays at Thamesfield.

Every resident has their own bespoke care plan, which takes into account their changing needs and is fully flexible.

And there is plenty to do at Thamesfield Village, with the dedicated activities

co-ordinator organising a busy running calendar of events.

This can range from craft mornings to visiting speakers, river outings to pamper days.

The nursing and residential care options are perfect for people who want to enjoy the ambience this lovely home has to offer while having the peace of mind of knowing there is the right care and support on hand.

We understand choosing care for yourself or a loved one can be a daunting task but our upcoming open day is the perfect opportunity for you to call in for a tea or a coffee, meet the care team and view this outstanding home.

Please email mandygates@

retirementvillages.co.uk or call (01491) 418134 to let us know you’re coming.