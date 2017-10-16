Monday, 16 October 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

There's always plenty to do at our riverside retirement village

There's always plenty to do at our riverside retirement village

THAMESFIELD Nursing Home, nestled on the banks of the Thames, provides a breathtaking backdrop for this small and select 12-bedroom nursing home.

Our experienced matron Mandy Gates and her team of trained nurses and carers offer high-quality nursing and residential care on both long-term and respite stays at Thamesfield.

Every resident has their own bespoke care plan, which takes into account their changing needs and is fully flexible.

And there is plenty to do at Thamesfield Village, with the dedicated activities
co-ordinator organising a busy running calendar of events.

This can range from craft mornings to visiting speakers, river outings to pamper days.

The nursing and residential care options are perfect for people who want to enjoy the ambience this lovely home has to offer while having the peace of mind of knowing there is the right care and support on hand.

We understand choosing care for yourself or a loved one can be a daunting task but our upcoming open day is the perfect opportunity for you to call in for a tea or a coffee, meet the care team and view this outstanding home.

Please email mandygates@
retirementvillages.co.uk or call (01491) 418134 to let us know you’re coming.

Quality Caring

Looking for a job?

Research Manager

Location Reading

Research Manager, Executive Search Aston Fisher is a growing, ambitious Executive Search & Interim Management business ...

 

Teacher

Location Henley on Thames

Bix Montessori and Forest School Teacher We are looking for an additional teacher to join our small dedicated team. ...

 

Lettings Negotiator/Administrator

Location HENLEY ON THAMES

Lettings Negotiator/Administrator Full-time Lettings Negotiator/Administrator required to work within our busy award ...

 

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33