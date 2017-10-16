Monday, 16 October 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Care in the comfort of clients' own homes

Care in the comfort of clients' own homes

Henley Care has been providing care and nursing services in and around Henley for more than six years.

Our dedicated care team assists clients to live independently in their own homes by providing the highest level of care to adults of any age at all times of the day and night.

As everybody’s needs, abilities and personal preferences are different, our services are designed to be flexible and delivered to meet the specific requirements and wishes of the individual.

We are there to make life as easy as possible for those that need support, whether it is just a little help here and there or an intensive full-time care package.

Our friendly and fully trained staff can assist with personal care and hygiene, light housework, laundry, shopping, medication, cooking, taking to appointments or on social trips as well as providing companionship. Specialist nursing care is also available if required.

We specialise in dementia, stroke, physical disability such as spinal injury, as well as mental health care and palliative care.

We can provide daily or weekly visits of one hour or more as well as full-time live-in care on a long-term basis throughout Oxfordshire, Berkshire and Buckinghamshire.

Quality Caring

Looking for a job?

Research Manager

Location Reading

Research Manager, Executive Search Aston Fisher is a growing, ambitious Executive Search & Interim Management business ...

 

Teacher

Location Henley on Thames

Bix Montessori and Forest School Teacher We are looking for an additional teacher to join our small dedicated team. ...

 

Lettings Negotiator/Administrator

Location HENLEY ON THAMES

Lettings Negotiator/Administrator Full-time Lettings Negotiator/Administrator required to work within our busy award ...

 

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33