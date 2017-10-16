Care in the comfort of clients' own homes

Henley Care has been providing care and nursing services in and around Henley for more than six years.

Our dedicated care team assists clients to live independently in their own homes by providing the highest level of care to adults of any age at all times of the day and night.

As everybody’s needs, abilities and personal preferences are different, our services are designed to be flexible and delivered to meet the specific requirements and wishes of the individual.

We are there to make life as easy as possible for those that need support, whether it is just a little help here and there or an intensive full-time care package.

Our friendly and fully trained staff can assist with personal care and hygiene, light housework, laundry, shopping, medication, cooking, taking to appointments or on social trips as well as providing companionship. Specialist nursing care is also available if required.

We specialise in dementia, stroke, physical disability such as spinal injury, as well as mental health care and palliative care.

We can provide daily or weekly visits of one hour or more as well as full-time live-in care on a long-term basis throughout Oxfordshire, Berkshire and Buckinghamshire.