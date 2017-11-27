Riverside retirement village is opening its doors for the day

ON Wednesday, December 6, Thamesfield Retirement Village — a local age-exclusive retirement village in Henley — is throwing open its doors and inviting the public to come and experience village life.

Visitors are welcome to pop in between 11am and 2pm to tour the village grounds and facilities.

They can also talk to existing residents, who enjoy fun and active social lives, to hear first hand what living at Thamesfield Village is truly like.

This open day provides a unique opportunity for people who wish to know more about retirement villages to call in and find out more. Friends, family — and pets! — are also welcome.

“I am looking forward to welcoming people to Thamesfield Village,” says village manager Sophia Lawrence. “Deciding how to spend your retirement and making the right move is so important, so having all the information you need at your fingertips is crucial. We hope to see you for a slice of cake and a cup of tea on the day!”

Visitors can find Thamesfield Village on Wargrave Road, Henley. The postcode is RG9 2LX.

For more information, call (01491) 418134 or visit www.thamesfield.co.uk

About Thamesfield Retirement Village

With 12 bedrooms, Thamesfield Retirement Village provides a mix of independent living and nursing care for its residents. It also provides respite care. The objective of all retirement villages’ care services is to support residents to ensure they live as fulfilling a life as possible in retirement — whether that be in their own independent living home or in a residential or nursing care suite. Round-the-clock nursing care is tailored to the individual requirements of each client. Bespoke care plans take account of the changing needs with family and friends involved in this process, as appropriate.

Every bedroom at our riverside care home is individually furnished to a high specification, with clients encouraged to bring personal items with them to enhance the sense of familiarity and truly make the room their own. Our facilities are thoughtfully designed to allow ease of use and access by clients, whatever their level of mobility may be.

Many of the bedrooms enjoy a breathtaking riverside outlook. All meals are freshly cooked in the village’s kitchen by our team of chefs.

Thamesfield has a dedicated activities co-ordinator who organises a busy running calendar of events for village residents.