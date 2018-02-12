Riverside retirement village to open its doors for the day

THAMESFIELD Retirement Village in Henley offers a premium retirement lifestyle for the discerning retiree who craves a private property with exceptional services and facilities in a highly exclusive location.

Thamesfield Retirement Village is throwing open its doors to the general public to showcase the retirement lifestyle enjoyed by residents on Wednesday, February 21.

It will be particularly appealing to those who are retired and looking to downsize or those considering an alternative retirement lifestyle.

Visitors are welcome to pop in between 11am and 2pm to explore the landscaped village grounds and communal facilities that include a restaurant and dining room, hairdressing salon, and a bar.

They will also be invited to tour some of the available properties and chat to existing residents.

Refreshments will be available and friends and family are welcome to come and have a look around. For more details call us on 01372 383950.

About Thamesfield Retirement Village

With 12 bedrooms, Thamesfield Retirement Village provides a mix of independent living and nursing care for its residents. It also provides respite care.

The objective of all retirement villages’ care services is to support residents to ensure they live as fulfilling a life as possible in retirement — whether that be in their own independent living home or in a residential or nursing care suite.

Round-the-clock nursing care is tailored to the individual requirements of each client. Bespoke care plans take account of the changing needs with family and friends involved in this process, as appropriate.

Every bedroom at our riverside care home is individually furnished to a high specification, with clients encouraged to bring personal items with them to enhance the sense of familiarity and truly make the room their own.

Our facilities are thoughtfully designed to allow ease of use and access by clients, whatever their level of mobility may be.

Many of the bedrooms enjoy a breathtaking riverside outlook. All meals are freshly cooked in the village’s kitchen by our team of chefs.

Thamesfield has a dedicated activities co-ordinator who organises a busy running calendar of events for village residents.