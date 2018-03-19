Retirement village offers hotel style living on the banks of the river

THAMESFIELD delivers hotel-style retirement living on the banks of the River Thames in Henley.

It is operated by one of the UK’s leading retirement specialists — Retirement Villages.

Residents, who must be over 65, live in a range of 34 private one- and two-bedroom retirement apartments in the converted Victorian country house, with landscaped gardens and lawns that sweep down to the river.

Warmer afternoons can be spent strolling in the beautifully landscaped grounds or enjoying an afternoon tea on the terrace overlooking the river.

There is also a dining room, bar, and comfortable lounge where residents can enjoy a morning coffee or afternoon tea, or simply chat with friends.

Residents are also able to tap into hairdressing, physiotherapy and chiropody services at extra cost. Care services are also available, delivered by care specialists HC-One.

Staff are on hand to deliver concierge-style services — whether that means booking appointments, ordering taxis, organising refreshments or simply providing residents with useful information about social activities both at Thamesfield and in Henley.

Prices at Thamesfield start from £255,000 for a one-bedroom studio apartment. Other charges apply and leases are subject to an assignment fee.

For more details about retirement living at Thamesfield, please call 01372 383590 or visit www.thamesfield.co.uk

About Thamesfield Retirement Village

With 12 bedrooms, Thamesfield Retirement Village provides a mix of independent living and nursing care for residents. It also provides respite care.

The objective of all retirement villages’ care services is to support residents to ensure they live as fulfilling a life as possible in retirement — whether that be in their own independent living home or in a residential or nursing care suite. Round-the-clock nursing care is tailored to the individual requirements of each client. Bespoke care plans take account of the changing needs with family and friends involved in this process, as appropriate.

Every bedroom at our riverside care home is individually furnished to a high specification, with clients encouraged to bring personal items with them to enhance the sense of familiarity and truly make the room their own.

Our facilities are thoughtfully designed to allow ease of use and access by clients, whatever their level of mobility may be. Many of the bedrooms enjoy a breathtaking riverside outlook. All meals are freshly cooked in the village’s kitchen by our team of chefs.

Thamesfield has a dedicated activities co-ordinator who organises a busy running calendar of events for village residents.