Respite centre's a home from home in the heart of Henley

THE Chiltern Centre for disabled children is a not for profit charitable organisation providing care for children and young people with varying levels of disabilities and often with complex health needs.

Our friendly qualified and fully trained care team can offer hand on support to your child during their stay.

We like everyone who attends Chilterns to get the most out of their lives in a warm, safe, and happy environment.

Our home from home centre has five bedrooms so we can provide overnight care to children enabling parents to get that much needed break.

We also provide care on a day to day basis as well as during the holiday periods.

The Chiltern Centre can provide your child with a broad range of leisure and developmental activities from arts, crafts, music, drama as well as outings into the community which help promote independence.

The Breakaway Group is for 18- to 30-year-olds with learning disabilities who enjoy being part of a group having fun and being active while engaging in all sorts of social and recreational activities. Another way we help disabled children is through our popular Buddies Group — a social group run for teenagers with physical and/or learning difficulties who can feel part of society and further develop as individuals.

For more information or to arrange a visit, please call us on (01491) 575575.