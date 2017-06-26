Sleep Out date

THE 2017 Big Sleep Out will be held at Queen Anne’s School in Caversham on Friday, September 1.

The annual event is organised by the Reading homelessness charity Launchpad. Each year people spend a night sleeping rough to experience what it is like being homeless. Last year’s event raised more than £15,000.

To register or for more information, call Sophie Adele Stokes on 0118 929 1121 or email sophie.stokes

@launchpadreading.org.uk